More rain and mountain snow likely this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain has ended for now, and our break will last through Friday. Rain and mountain snow will come in two waves this weekend. One wave of rain and snow will arrive on Saturday. The second will arrive on Sunday. You may find some dry spells, but overall, this weekend is going to be an on-and-off rain and snow fest.

Difficult Weekend Travel

Travel through the mountains between Grand Junction and Denver will be difficult for much of this weekend and Monday. The high passes, including Vail Pass and Loveland Pass, could become dangerous for travel. Give yourself plenty of time to account for slow-go at times if you have plans to travel.

More Rain & Snow Arrive Saturday

Our next round of rain and mountain snow will arrive on Saturday. This wave looks like it will mostly focus on the Four Corners and the San Juan Mountains south of Grand Junction, and it will pass east of the Grand Valley as it tracks north/northeastward. The edge of this system will pass over Montrose and Delta. It’s close enough that it can bring some rainy periods to Grand Junction and surrounding areas. Still, most of the rain and snow will pass south and then east of the immediate Grand Junction area.

Timing Saturday’s Rain & Snow

That Saturday rain will increase across the area between 7 AM and noon. It will fall on-and-off throughout the afternoon and evening before breaking up overnight. Remember, some dry spells are possible amid the rain in the valleys.

Even More Rain & Snow On Sunday

More rain and mountain snow will ramp up between 7 AM and noon on Sunday. Once again, rain and snow will fall through much of the afternoon and evening. Colder air will arrive with the rain and snow. We should stay warm enough for rain in the valleys here on the Western Slope, but a brief change to snow is possible as the rain and snow fade to an end between midnight and 4 AM Monday. Areas of snow will persist through much of Monday throughout the High Country.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will become mostly clear. We’ll cool from lower 50s at 6 PM to upper 40s at 8 PM, then to middle 40s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 38 degrees around Grand Junction, 34 degrees around Montrose, 36 degrees around Delta, and 28 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 61 degrees around Delta, and 61 degrees around Cortez.

