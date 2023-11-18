Colorado judge keeps Trump on ballot, rejecting challenge under Constitution’s insurrection clause

Judge Sarah B. Wallace presides over closing arguments in a hearing for a lawsuit to keep...
Judge Sarah B. Wallace presides over closing arguments in a hearing for a lawsuit to keep former President Donald Trump off the state ballot, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, Pool)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By The Associated Press and Nicholas Riccardi
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge on Friday rejected an effort to keep former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballot, the latest blow to groups seeking to block his run for another term using a Civil War-era Constitutional amendment that prevents anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

The lawsuit, brought by a left-leaning group on behalf of a group of Republican and independent Colorado voters, contended that Trump’s actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol ran afoul of the 14th Amendment.

The decision by District Judge Sarah B. Wallace is the third ruling in a little over a week against lawsuits seeking to knock Trump off the ballot by citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The Minnesota Supreme Court last week said Trump could remain on the primary ballot because political parties have sole choice over who appears, while a Michigan judge ruled that Congress is the proper forum for deciding whether Section 3 applies to Trump.

In her decision, Wallace said she found that the clause did not apply to Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
261 Ute Avenue property
Unhoused resource center coming in December to Grand Junction

Latest News

Montrose County may relocate Kinikin Road due to risk of “catastrophic failure”
Montrose County may relocate Kinikin Road due to risk of “catastrophic failure”
A geotechnical engineering analysis concluded that the slope is not stable, and a catastrophic...
Montrose County may relocate Kinikin Road due to risk of “catastrophic failure”
The Colorado Department of Law transferred $2.5 million to the Colorado Department of Human...
Colorado Attorney General’s Office to provide millions for food access, diaper programs
City hosts first open house for sustainability and adaptation plan
City hosts first sustainability and Adaption Plan open house
Montrose Football runs away with win versus Central Warriors
Three Western Slope Football teams to host playoff matchups