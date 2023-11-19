Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee

State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.(Cris Gonzales / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday state lawmakers convened for a special session at the state capitol to address the property taxes you will pay next year.

Governor Jared Polis called upon lawmakers to fix costly bills many Coloradans are expected to face. This happened after voters rejected proposition HH in the November election.

Since the special session two of the seven democratic backed priority bills are now heading to Gov. Polis’s desk. HB23B-1002 doubled the earned income tax credit for 2023.

HB23B-1008 allocated money to the state Department of Treasury to staff the property tax deferral program.

The bill to provide equal tabor refunds and property tax relief passed committee. SB23B-001 will increase the property value exemption for multifamily and single-family residential properties from $15,000 to $55,000 and decrease the residential assessment rate from 6.765 percent to 6.7 percent. The bill was passed with a 9-4 vote.

SB23B-003 will change the tabor refund mechanism for the 2023 tax year to provide equal refunds for all taxpayers. Over 60%of filers and everyone making under $100,000 per year would receive higher tabor refunds under this bill. The bill passed with a 7-4 vote.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say
Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes
Purple Heart ceremony in Grand Junction.
Local veteran receives Purple Heart
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school

Latest News

Purgatory Resort
Purgatory resort opens early for the winter season
Operation Christmas Child
Last couple days for ‘Operation Christmas Child’
Downtown Tree Lighting
Grand Junction tree lighting
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances
Delta and Rifle Football set to Clash in State Championship, Montrose Advances