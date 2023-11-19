Purgatory resort opens early for the winter season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Durango’s Purgatory Resort opened up their 2023/24 winter season Saturday morning. Welcoming skiers and snowboarders for first chair at 9 am.. Purgatory Resort will be open everyday till April 14th of next year.. Then they’ll step back to just Friday through Sunday till April 28th. Winter recreators enjoyed a complimentary pancake breakfast to fill up belly’s before hitting the slopes.

Purgatory resort says due to early season conditions, the terrain is best suited for intermediate and advanced riders. No beginner terrain is available at the time.

The resort reminds you to stay on open trails, watch your speed, and maintain safe distances from others enjoying the mountain.

