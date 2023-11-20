Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose

Buckley Park in Montrose Park.
Buckley Park in Montrose Park.(City of Montrose)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Montrose announced the official grand opening ceremony and celebration for Buckley Park, following months of efforts to enhance safety, playground equipment, and overall accessibility.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The decision to prioritize the park playground replacement project was made after a comprehensive audit of all city playgrounds in 2021. The audit revealed that several playgrounds were no longer in usable condition, and Buckley Park, being one of the oldest and busiest parks in the city, was chosen as the first candidate for replacement.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
Rich Moore, 71, from Pagosa Springs, was reported missing with his dog Finney the evening of...
Colorado hiker who had been missing since August found dead with his dog alive by his side
Solar Panels
Mesa County Commissioners approve proposed solar panel farm, leaving many landowners upset

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.
Celebrate the holiday with an outdoor adventure on Fresh Air Friday
The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, nestled in Divide, Colorado, proudly announces the...
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center celebrates the arrival of American Red Wolf
Governor Jared Polis called upon lawmakers to fix costly bills many Coloradans are expected to...
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
LGBTQIA Friendsgiving
LGBTQIA Friendsgiving!