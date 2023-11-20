Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center celebrates the arrival of American Red Wolf

The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, nestled in Divide, Colorado, proudly announces the...
The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, nestled in Divide, Colorado, proudly announces the arrival of their newest resident, an American Red wolf meticulously selected through the Saving Animals From Extinction program.(Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center welcomed the arrival of their newest resident, an American red wolf carefully chosen through the saving animals from extinction program. Fender, a 1.5-year-old male, was transferred from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium.

Fender’s arrival in Colorado is a significant milestone. He has been thoughtfully paired with Shawnee, an 11-year-old female wolf who tragically lost her mate in early 2023. The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is hopeful that this union will provide Shawnee with the much-needed companionship she deserves and contribute to the preservation of this critically endangered species.

As the only species of wolf that is truly native to the United States, the red wolves face a precarious existence, with estimates suggesting that there are fewer than 20 individuals remaining in the wild.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
Rich Moore, 71, from Pagosa Springs, was reported missing with his dog Finney the evening of...
Colorado hiker who had been missing since August found dead with his dog alive by his side
Solar Panels
Mesa County Commissioners approve proposed solar panel farm, leaving many landowners upset

Latest News

Buckley Park in Montrose Park.
Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose
Governor Jared Polis called upon lawmakers to fix costly bills many Coloradans are expected to...
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
LGBTQIA Friendsgiving
LGBTQIA Friendsgiving!
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) pulls in a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings...
Wilson, Sutton hook up for winning TD as Broncos rally to end Vikings’ 5-game winning streak, 21-20