Earth smashed warming limit for the first time

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after receiving aid due to the ongoing drought in Careiro da Varzea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Earth has passed a devastating milestone.

The world briefly smashed the two-degree warming limit for the first time, according to preliminary data. That is the critical threshold scientists have been warning about for decades could have catastrophic impacts on the planet.

The deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change service shared the data, which shows the global average temperature on Friday was more than two degrees hotter than levels before industrialization.

While this shows the planet is getting hotter, it does not mean the world is in a permanent state of warming above two degrees.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
Rich Moore, 71, from Pagosa Springs, was reported missing with his dog Finney the evening of...
Colorado hiker who had been missing since August found dead with his dog alive by his side
Solar Panels
Mesa County Commissioners approve proposed solar panel farm, leaving many landowners upset

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Arguments on putting Trump’s gag order back in place are before an appeals court