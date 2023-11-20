The storm system clears up overnight, leading to a warm start to the week.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Final Hours Of The Storm

We have been tracking a storm system in the Grand Valley today. The storm system has brought rain, cloud coverage, and snow to some locations. Between 6-10 PM tonight, scattered showers throughout the valley will persist. In the overnight hours, the storm will clear from the region and leave sporadic cloud coverage behind.

Winter Weather Advisory

Several locations remain under a winter weather advisory. This effect will stay in place until 5 AM Monday morning. This advisory will affect the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, Elk Mountains, and Sawatch Mountains. Snow is expected for the listed locations. Roughly 4-8 inches or up to a foot of snowfall is possible. Road conditions and visibility will be impacted. Caution while traveling is advised.

Monday Wind

Stronger wind gusts will begin after the storm system exits Western Colorado. Wind gusts are at their highest in Cortez. Wind speeds may reach up to 36 MPH in Cortez on Monday at 2 PM. Grand Junction will reach a wind speed of 20 MPH. Montrose will endure the shift in the wind at 6 PM, reaching speeds of 22 MPH.

Our Next 24 Hours

Lows temperatures tonight in the early morning hours will reach 35 degrees in Grand Junction, 28 degrees in Delta, 31 degrees in Montrose, and 23 degrees in Cortez.

Monday morning will start cold. At 7 AM, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and warm to the 40s and 50s throughout the day. Temperatures will drop around 5 PM for the remainder of the evening.

High temperatures for tomorrow will occur in the afternoon hours. Grand Junction will reach 51 degrees, Delta will reach 50 degrees, Montrose will reach 44 degrees, and Cortez will reach 50 degrees.

