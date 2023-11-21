Mesa County 2023 Coordinated Election results certified

The statewide audit was completed Monday without any discrepancies for Mesa County's 2023...
The statewide audit was completed Monday without any discrepancies for Mesa County's 2023 Coordinated Election.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The statewide audit was completed Monday without any discrepancies for Mesa County’s 2023 Coordinated Election.

The official results confirm Jose Luis Chaves won Mesa County Valley School District A’s seat. Barbara Evanson won district B.

Nearly 70% of voters voted against proposition HH and nearly 60% voted for proposition II.

You can view the full list of certified election results here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Solar Panels
Mesa County Commissioners approve proposed solar panel farm, leaving many landowners upset

Latest News

Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose
Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center celebrates the arrival of American Red Wolf
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center celebrates the arrival of American Red Wolf
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.
Celebrate the holiday with an outdoor adventure on Fresh Air Friday