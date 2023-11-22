First Alert Weather Day: Snow increasingly likely Friday & Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days for all of Colorado’s Western Slope. Rain and snow are becoming increasingly likely. Travel through the mountains is likely to become dangerous.

Rain & Snow Increasingly Likely Friday & Saturday

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive on Friday. The storm system appears to be slowing down a bit, so that means we’ve made some adjustments to our forecast. Spotty areas of snow are possible after midnight Thursday night, but the biggest snow looks to start as rain between about 11 AM and 4 PM and then change to snow Friday between 5 PM and 8 PM. Snow is likely throughout much of Friday night and Saturday morning. Right now, it looks to end between about 7 AM and 11 AM, though spotty, lingering snow is possible through the afternoon. Snow will fall in the mountains through early Sunday morning. Travel through the mountains will likely become dangerous between Thanksgiving night and early Sunday morning.

Turning Much Colder

We’ll turn significantly colder during and after the snow. Highs will be in the lower 50s with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s through Thanksgiving Day. Friday may struggle to break 40 degrees during the day, then highs drop to mid-to-upper 30s Saturday through Monday. Morning lows will drop to lower 20s on Saturday morning then low-to-mid teens Sunday through Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Forecast

Thanksgiving looks good. If there’s snow, it won’t arrive until after midnight - and even that is looking less likely as the snow holds off until Friday afternoon and evening. Thanksgiving Day will stay dry amid increasing clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s after a morning low in the upper 20s.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from mid-40s at 6 PM to upper 30s at 8 PM, then to mid-30s at 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 23 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 18 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times. We’ll warm from upper 20s at 7 AM to mid-40s at 11 AM, then to low-to-mid 50s at 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 54 degrees around Delta, and 52 degrees around Cortez.

