Grand Rivers Humane Society stops by to show us their pet of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand River Humane Society introduces Sausage and Fezzik who is up for adoption.

Sausage is a 4-month-old male. He’s can be anxious at times, but he’s also very lovey. He will happily come snuggle on the couch if you call him. He just needs to know he can trust you, then he will give you all his love! Fezzik is Sausage’s brother and is also 4 months old. He isn’t as anxious as his brother and has more confident. He still likes to snuggle and get pets though. Fezzik has 2 half dark whiskers, otherwise he is very hard to tell apart from his brother.

Adoption is now available at the Kitty Korner Location.

Kitten adoption fee is $150 each. Cash is required.

