Holiday Favorites With Tonya

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Every household has its own special dish for Thanksgiving, whether it’s tamales, red beans and rice, candied yams, or the classic green bean casserole. Tonya Wren, a chef from Sitto’s Arabic Kitchen, joined the Midday show to share one of her beloved side dishes: Syrian-style Tabbouleh. In addition, she graciously provided us with her recipe.

Here’s the recipe.

Syrian-style Tabbouleh

1/2 cup extra fine (#1) bulgur wheat

1/4 cup lemon juice (approximate amount in 1 large lemon)

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup dried mint

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp allspice

1 bunch flat leaf italian parsley, chopped 1 bunch scallions (green onions), finely sliced, white and green portions1 to 1.5lbs tomatoes (about 4 medium), diced

Mix all ingredients together at least 1 hour prior to serving. Just before serving, mix again to distribute dressing well and “fluff” bulgur. Enjoy!

