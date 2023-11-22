Holiday Favorites With Tonya

Syrian-style Tabbouleh
Syrian-style Tabbouleh
By KKCO Digital Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Every household has its own special dish for Thanksgiving, whether it’s tamales, red beans and rice, candied yams, or the classic green bean casserole. Tonya Wren, a chef from Sitto’s Arabic Kitchen, joined the Midday show to share one of her beloved side dishes: Syrian-style Tabbouleh. In addition, she graciously provided us with her recipe.

Here’s the recipe. 

Syrian-style Tabbouleh

1/2 cup extra fine (#1) bulgur wheat

1/4 cup lemon juice (approximate amount in 1 large lemon)

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup dried mint

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp allspice

1 bunch flat leaf italian parsley, chopped 1 bunch scallions (green onions), finely sliced, white and green portions1 to 1.5lbs tomatoes (about 4 medium), diced

Mix all ingredients together at least 1 hour prior to serving.  Just before serving, mix again to distribute dressing well and “fluff” bulgur.  Enjoy!

