Mesa County road problem reporter

Intersection of 1st and Grand in Grand Junction
Intersection of 1st and Grand in Grand Junction(KKCO / KJCT)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you encounter issues on our roads, such as potholes, improper drainage, or traffic signal malfunctions, Mesa County residents can report them with the road problem reporter tool.

The platform is user-friendly, enabling easy submission of reports, including photos and descriptions of the problem. Mesa County Public Works will receive the notifications and provide an estimated response time and updates.

Mesa County Public Works has been developing this tool to improve communication between the county and its residents. The platform is expected to reduce response times for reported issues and improve the overall efficiency of the county’s problem-solving process.

“We are just all about transparency and wanting to make things as transparent and efficient as possible, and this is a tool that folks don’t have to look for a phone number or try and find the right department; they simply go to our website and report their problem, and it’s handled from there.”

The reporting tool is available on the Mesa County Public Works website.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Solar Panels
Mesa County Commissioners approve proposed solar panel farm, leaving many landowners upset

Latest News

The statewide audit was completed Monday without any discrepancies for Mesa County's 2023...
Mesa County 2023 Coordinated Election results certified
Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose
Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center celebrates the arrival of American Red Wolf
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center celebrates the arrival of American Red Wolf