Mesa County road problem reporter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you encounter issues on our roads, such as potholes, improper drainage, or traffic signal malfunctions, Mesa County residents can report them with the road problem reporter tool.

The platform is user-friendly, enabling easy submission of reports, including photos and descriptions of the problem. Mesa County Public Works will receive the notifications and provide an estimated response time and updates.

Mesa County Public Works has been developing this tool to improve communication between the county and its residents. The platform is expected to reduce response times for reported issues and improve the overall efficiency of the county’s problem-solving process.

“We are just all about transparency and wanting to make things as transparent and efficient as possible, and this is a tool that folks don’t have to look for a phone number or try and find the right department; they simply go to our website and report their problem, and it’s handled from there.”

The reporting tool is available on the Mesa County Public Works website.

