What to expect for holiday travel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - AAA forecasts that around 49 million people are going to hit the roads this Thanksgiving to visit friends and family. So you can expect a lot of traffic.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday will be the busiest travel days. AAA Colorado names Interstate 25 South from Fort Collins to Denver as one of the busiest places to drive.

So before hitting the road, AAA advises you to check your oil, headlights, and windshield wipers.

December’s travel schedule is a little more eclectic. The majority of vacationers intend to depart two to four days before Christmas, according to AAA.

