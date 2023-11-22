What to expect for holiday travel

By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - AAA forecasts that around 49 million people are going to hit the roads this Thanksgiving to visit friends and family. So you can expect a lot of traffic.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday will be the busiest travel days. AAA Colorado names Interstate 25 South from Fort Collins to Denver as one of the busiest places to drive.

So before hitting the road, AAA advises you to check your oil, headlights, and windshield wipers.

December’s travel schedule is a little more eclectic. The majority of vacationers intend to depart two to four days before Christmas, according to AAA.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Solar Panels
Mesa County Commissioners approve proposed solar panel farm, leaving many landowners upset

Latest News

Intersection of 1st and Grand in Grand Junction
Mesa County road problem reporter
The statewide audit was completed Monday without any discrepancies for Mesa County's 2023...
Mesa County 2023 Coordinated Election results certified
Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose
Buckley Park to reopen in Montrose