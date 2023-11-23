Athletes of the Week: Delta Panthers and Rifle Bears prep for State Championship Showdown

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta Panthers and Rifle Bears Football Teams are getting ready to face off for the Class 2A State Championship Game.

It was announced earlier on in the week, that the Colorado High School Activities Association was moving the game, from the originally planned location, of Pueblo at the Thunderbowl, to Stocker Stadium at 1:00pm.

This game will be a rematch of when these two played in September, where the Panthers won 28-7.

How the Panthers and Bears performed in their semifinals games, as well as the Montrose Red Hawks Quarterfinal game in the Class 4A Bracket can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.