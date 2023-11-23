Athletes of the Week: Delta Panthers and Rifle Bears prep for State Championship Showdown

By Garrett Brown
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:18 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta Panthers and Rifle Bears Football Teams are getting ready to face off for the Class 2A State Championship Game.

It was announced earlier on in the week, that the Colorado High School Activities Association was moving the game, from the originally planned location, of Pueblo at the Thunderbowl, to Stocker Stadium at 1:00pm.

This game will be a rematch of when these two played in September, where the Panthers won 28-7.

How the Panthers and Bears performed in their semifinals games, as well as the Montrose Red Hawks Quarterfinal game in the Class 4A Bracket can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews, front left, vie for control of the puck with...
Just called up from minors, Tufte scores go-ahead goal in 3rd to help Avalanche beat Canucks 5-2
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) is defended by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner...
Franz Wagner has big 2nd half as Magic hold off Nikola Jokic, Nuggets for 5th straight win
A fun discovery at Bananas Fun Park
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts
Athletes of the Week: Delta Panthers and Rifle Bears prep for State Championship Showdown