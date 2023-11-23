Driver rescued as overturned box truck hangs off overpass

About two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety as the truck dangled off the overpass. (KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - One driver has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after he was rescued from his box truck that was hanging off a Houston overpass.

A box truck overturned around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday during rush hour on the North Freeway, according to Houston TranStar. As the truck dangled off the overpass, about two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety in a rescue that was caught on video.

“I was just basically hanging on the end of the knot to secure the victim into the harness and allow those guys to do what they do up top,” said rescue technician Jay Dummett with the Houston Fire Department. “Extricate the victim – or the patient – and bring him out safely, so he goes home to his family tomorrow morning.”

The driver, who was pinned between the dashboard and the door, was glad to see the firefighters during his terrifying ordeal.

“He was kind of nervous and scared,” Dummett said.

Firefighters tried to keep him calm during the rescue process.

“Talking to him, letting him know what we’re doing and setting up,” Dummett said.

First responders finally pulled the driver out of the truck with a crane. Thankfully, he suffered only a few minor injuries and will be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

Fire crews said the driver was very fortunate.

“For him, yes, it’s a miracle: the way he was situated, the way the truck came to rest and did not come over the overpass,” Dummett said.

Police are investigating what caused the box truck to overturn.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

About two dozen firefighters worked to bring the driver to safety as the truck dangled off the...
Firefighters rescue driver from box truck left hanging off overpass
The first snow of the season is likely on Friday and Saturday around Grand Junction and the...
First Alert Weather Day: Friday turns snowy, Saturday starts snowy
This Thanksgiving, 26-year-old Harley Duffer has a lot to be thankful for, including his new...
Heart transplant recipient honoring organ donor by naming his newborn after them
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism