A fun discovery at Bananas Fun Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Bananas Fun Park is planning to completely redo two popular attractions: the bumper boat pond as well as the 19th hole on the golf course, where they made a discovery of an old gem.

The amusement park is undergoing a transformation. “We aim to bring back some excitement, make improvements, and renovate certain areas to keep everything interesting and ensure that people continue to return,” said Samantha Jacinthe, general manager.

A total of 857 dirty golf balls were found hidden in various corners of the 19th hole, accumulated over 15 to 20 years. But what makes it interesting is that the staff found a red ball that bears the KKCO logo from more than a decade ago. “One of the children who was assisting me picked up a golf ball that didn’t appear to be in this condition and asked, ‘How old do you think this golf ball is?’ I replied, ‘Probably older than you,’” said Jacinthe.

It serves as a time capsule, a reminder of the enjoyable moments experienced at Bananas Fun Park and the legacy of the news leader.

