Salvation Army will host Thanksgiving dinner

By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Salvation Army is lending a hand to those in need this Thanksgiving by offering a turkey dinner with all the fixings. Which will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce, and homemade pie. The charitable organization is expecting between 700 and 100 people.

Sabrina Tumey, Corp. Officer, explains that the Thanksgiving dinner is all about providing a place for everyone to feel loved and valued this holiday season. “Everyone’s invited to join us. Those that have not a spot to go, or maybe they don’t have family in town because everybody had to go someplace else, or you’ve got a family but you’re not wanting to cook, can come and join us. We’re going to be everybody’s adopted family for the day.”

The dinner will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1235 N. 4th St., Grand Junction.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
Linda Stanley is under investigation by the Colorado Supreme Court for withholding information...
Sheriff compares Colorado district attorney to the criminals she prosecutes
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

The first snow of the season is likely on Friday and Saturday around Grand Junction and the...
First Alert Weather Day: Friday turns snowy, Saturday starts snowy
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse will be open Thanksgiving to serve a 3-course menu featuring a...
Make Ends Meet: Save money on holiday meal
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) runs after the catch as Denver Broncos safety...
NFL upholds four-game suspension of Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, costing him $558K in lost wages
Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing,...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says