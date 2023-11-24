First Alert Weather Day: Rain & Snow Changes to All Snow Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve been tracking a post-Thanksgiving winter storm for Colorado, and that storm is on its way in tonight and Friday.

Timing the Rain & Snow

Snow will begin increasing along the Front Range and expanding westward after 6 PM on our Thanksgiving evening. Travel through the mountains will become increasingly difficult through the night. High passes, including Vail Pass and Loveland Pass, will become increasingly dangerous.

On the Western Slope - Valley rain and mountain snow will steadily increase between midnight and 6 AM Friday. On-and-off rain and snow will be with us through midday and into the early afternoon. The valley rain will change to snow between about 3 PM and 6 PM, then on-and-off snow is likely overnight through Saturday morning. It will end between 8 AM and 11 AM Saturday.

Forecast Snowfall

We’ve adjusted our snowfall forecasts up a bit. Expect 2-5 inches of snow along Highway 50 from the Grand Valley to Montrose. Locally higher amounts are possible. Snowfall on the Grand Mesa can top a foot, and up to 6-10 inches of snow can fall on the Uncompahgre Plateau. Expect 1-4 inches of snow in the Four Corners.

Biggest Snow Falls in Winter Weather Alert Areas

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories highlight where the biggest snowfall will happen from our incoming winter storm. (KKCO)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from midnight Thursday night/Friday morning until 11 AM Saturday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, and the southern San Juan Mountains. Snowfall of 8-16 inches will be widespread in the warning area. Up to two feet of snow can fall in isolated cases - especially in the eastern San Juans. Travel can be dangerous at times in the warning area. The Winter Storm Warning includes areas around Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday night/Friday morning until 11 AM Saturday for the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Range, the Flat Tops, the Bookcliffs, the Roan Plateau, and the Sawatch Mountains. Snowfall of 6-12 inches is expected in the advisory area. Falling snow, icy roads, and reduced visibility will make travel difficult to dangerous at times. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Glade Park, Crested Butte, Marble, Ridgway, Taylor Park, Telluride, Lake City, Aspen, Carbondale, Somerset, Vail, Leadville, Buena Vista, Minturn, and Red Cliff.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with a very small chance for a stray shower. We’ll cool through the lower 40s from 6 PM to 8 PM to near 40 degrees at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with rain increasing in the valleys and snow increasing on the higher terrain after about 3 AM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 35 degrees around Grand Junction, 33 degrees around Montrose, 34 degrees around Delta, and 25 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be cloudy with rain and snow likely. High temperatures will be near 42 degrees around Grand Junction, 43 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 43 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.