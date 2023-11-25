Pet kangaroo captured safely after escape in Georgia

An escaped pet kangaroo was found safe after hopping around in north Georgia on Friday.
An escaped pet kangaroo was found safe after hopping around in north Georgia on Friday.(Gilmer County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:53 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A police sergeant in Georgia managed to nab an unusual escapee who was just hopping around Friday.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office shared an image of the sergeant with the “suspect” in question on social media: A 3-foot kangaroo named Stevie.

The sheriff’s office said the missing marsupial was visiting the Ellijay, Georgia, area with his owner, who is from out of the state.

The sheriff’s office even issued a “be on the lookout” post on social media for Stevie, adding it wasn’t a joke.

Stevie’s time on the run though was short-lived.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days for all of Colorado’s Western Slope. Rain and...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow increasingly likely Friday & Saturday

Latest News

The first group of hostages returned to Israel.
24 hostages releases on first day of Israel-Hamas truce
Analysts consider the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday a key barometer of shoppers’...
Are shoppers ditching Black Friday for Cyber Monday?
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) skates with the puck next to Minnesota...
MacDermid’s goal lifts Avalanche over Wild 3-2
A couple is now engaged after some help from the Eau Claire Police Department.
Police stage traffic stop to help orchestrate marriage proposal