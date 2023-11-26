Snow moves on, now we’re wintry kinds of cold

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our first snow of the season is in the books! We’ve got some snow on the valley floors. The mountains are covered! Now it’s all about the cold.

Winter-like Cold Arrives

The Grand Junction Airport reached freezing but never warmed above 32 degrees. This evening will cool quickly through the 20s and into the teens by 10-11 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 13 degrees around Grand Junction, 11 degrees around Montrose, 14 degrees around Delta, and 7 degrees around Cortez.

Sunday will struggle to do any appreciable warming, even with the sun out. The morning will start with teens. We’ll warm through the 20s through noon, then into the lower 30s by 1 PM. We’ll spend most of the day below freezing again with a brief period around 3-4 PM where we’ll warm just above freezing. High temperatures will be near 34 degrees around Grand Junction, 34 degrees around Montrose, 37 degrees around Delta, and 38 degrees around Cortez.

Slow Warming This Week

Only slow and limited warming is likely this week. Monday will only be a degree or two warmer than Sunday, and the morning will still be in the lower teens. Tuesday and beyond will warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s for highs. Lows will step up to the high teens and low 20s after Wednesday morning. It’s still cold. It’s just a little bit less cold than we are this weekend.

Dry Until Next Weekend

This week will stay dry, but clouds will begin increasing by Thursday and Friday. They’ll bulk up even more on Saturday ahead of approaching snow maker for Sunday. We’ll be monitoring the progress of that storm system for you throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.