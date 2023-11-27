Biden plans to visit Colorado this week

President Biden will be visiting Denver and Pueblo area hosting a campaign and visiting facilities.
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Denver and Pueblo Tuesday.

President Biden will be hosting a campaign reception in conjunction with Governor Jared Polis. After the campaign reception concludes, Biden will head to Pueblo on Wednesday where he will tour the CS Wind America Inc. facility which is the world’s largest wind tower manufacturer. During his visit President Biden aims to emphasize the investments his administration has made in the clean energy sector which was able to be accomplished through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is a comprehensive law encompassing climate, tax, and healthcare reforms.

As a result of the IRA, CS Wind has announced a 250 million dollar investment that aims to expand its facility in Southern Colorado, which is projected to create more than 850 new jobs in the region.

President Biden is expected to address the opposition from Republicans, including Congress member Lauren Boebert, who pose a threat to these investments and the potential job opportunities they bring. House republicans have introduced various bills and amendments aimed at repealing certain provisions of the IRA.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee

Latest News

Mesa County Crime Stoppers talks cyber monday and porch pirates
Mesa County Crime Stoppers talks cyber scams
Mesa County Crime Stoppers talks cyber scams
Grand Rivers pet of the week
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Louie
Grand Rivers pet of the week
Grand Rivers pet of the week