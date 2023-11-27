Broncos’ surging defense gets three more takeaways in 29-12 win over Browns

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) is congratulated by teammates Nik Bonitto (42) and...
Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) is congratulated by teammates Nik Bonitto (42) and Alex Singleton (49)after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker in the end zone for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson accounted for two touchdowns and Denver’s defense produced three more takeaways and a safety in the Broncos’ 29-12 win over the injury-riddled Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

With their fifth consecutive victory, the Broncos (6-5) moved above .500 for the first time under coach Sean Payton.

The Browns (7-4) missed out on a chance to match their best start since 1999 and they lost several starters to injury, including rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (head) in his first road start. He was hit hard by edge rusher Baron Browning just as he released a pass, drawing a late flag although the hit appeared legal.

The Broncos sacked his backup, P.J. Walker four times, once in the end zone for a safety.

Already without star cornerback Denzel Ward, who was inactive with a shoulder injury, the Browns saw several key players get hurt, including Myles Garrett (hand/wrist), Amari Cooper (rib) and Jordan Elliott (ankle).

Although the Browns sport a historically stout defense, the story on Sunday was about Denver’s surging defense, which has now collected a whopping 15 takeaways in the Broncos’ last four games — their best four-game stretch since 1989.

Wilson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman after defensive tackle D.J. Jones recovered a fumbled reverse at the Cleveland 20-yard line early in the fourth quarter, pushing the Broncos’ lead to 24-12.

Mike Purcell and Alex Singleton also recovered fumbles for Denver, which closed the scoring when Zach Allen tackled Walker in the end zone with 2:17 remaining.

Singleton smothered a loose ball after P.J. Locke, filling in for suspended safety Kareem Jackson, strip-sacked Walker at midfield earlier in the fourth quarter. That led to a 34-yard field goal from Wil Lutz that made it 27-12.

Browning’s hit on Thompson-Robinson just as he released a pass appeared clean. He hit the QB with a shoulder, didn’t launch at him or strike with the crown of his helmet. Thompson-Robinson was scrambling to avoid several pass rushers on third-and-12 from his 23 and was near his own goal line when he threw incomplete.

As Thompson-Robinson lay on the ground, back judge Greg Steed ran over to him and threw a late flag for roughing the passer, sending Cleveland’s punt unit back to the sideline.

In the third quarter, Thompson-Robinson threw his first career TD pass, a 2-yard toss to tight end Harrison Bryant. But Cooper dropped the 2-point pass that would have tied it, leaving the Browns trailing 14-12.

Everything unraveled for the Browns after that.

The Broncos, who are on their best heater since starting 2015 with seven straight wins, entered the game with just one rushing touchdown all season and had two more by halftime: Samage Perine’s 3-yard run and Wilson’s 2-yard keeper that staked Denver to a 14-0 lead.

Jerome Ford reeled off runs of 19 and 11 yards to jump-start Cleveland’s sleepy offense, and kicker Dustin Hopkins was good from 36 and 24 yards, making it 14-6 at halftime.

The 24-yarder with 22 seconds left in the first half prevented the Broncos from taking their first double-digit halftime lead in the 26 games Wilson has been their quarterback.

UP NEXT

Browns: At the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. They will spend the week in Los Angeles, practicing at UCLA, where Thompson-Robinson played in college.

Broncos: At Houston on Sunday in a matchup of AFC playoff contenders.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red swamp crawfish
Crawfish boils soon to be legal in Colorado
State lawmakers pass bills for TABOR refunds, property taxes.
Property tax, TABOR bills pass committee
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
Delta Panthers Football wins first title since 1960
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, posts up against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach...
Jokic has near triple-double, leads Nuggets over Spurs, 132-120
Christmas Tree Lot
Boy Scout Troop Christmas tree fundraiser
A Toledo Police vehicle
3 men of Palestinian descent attending holiday gathering shot, injured near University of Vermont
This combo of images provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff’s Office shows Jon...
Colorado funeral home owners where decomposing bodies found returned to state to face charges