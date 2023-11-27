I-70 Westbound near Glenwood Springs reopened following crash

I-70 Westbound near Glenwood Springs reopened following crash
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The westbound lanes of I-70 were shut down near Glenwood Springs for about an hour after a crash on Monday afternoon.

The closed section of I-70 stretched between Exit 125: Hanging Lake and Exit 123: Shoshone, roughly four miles east of No Name. The Colorado Department of Transportation said that motorists experienced delays in the area until the crash was dealt with.

Interactive Map from cotrip.org

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. Monday and was reopened just after 2 p.m.

