Tragic Thanksgiving weekend crash in Weld County claims life of 4-year-old, injures others in car-train collision

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the Thanksgiving weekend, a crash involving a car and a train occurred in Weld County, killing a 4-year-old child and injuring several others. The incident happened Saturday morning when Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to a call near Weld County Road 88, just east of Highway 85 at 10:12 a.m.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the 26-year-old woman driving the car allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. As a result, the train hit the rear half of the car. The impact of the train was severe, leading to serious injuries for the 4-year-old child who was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.

Additionally, a 2-year-old child who was also in the car sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical attention. The 26-year-old woman driving the car and a male passenger of the same age sustained minor injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol says that it is actively investigating the incident. At this point in the investigation, authorities said that alcohol, drugs, and speed are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

