Beware of scammers when online shopping

By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cyber Monday is the most convenient way to get your holiday shopping done, so it’s crucial that you don’t fall victim to financial scams.

The Grand Junction Police Department advises shoppers to make sure to only shop online with familiar stores, look for the padlock icon to verify the website uses secure encryption, use a secure wifi connection, create strong passwords, and save confirmation and tracking information.

