Cortez officer killed during traffic stop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A police officer from the Cortez Police Department has died following a traffic stop.

Just before 11:30 a.m. a Cortez Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on South Broadway. Shots were fired and injured the officer.

The suspects involved in the shooting were located in the 7500 block of HWY 160-491.

More gunshots were exchanged between the suspects and the officer. One suspect died on scene and a second was taken into custody.

The injured officer was transported to Southwest Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Flags have been lowered to half-staff in the area in support of the Cortez Police Department.

The identity of the officer has not been released.

