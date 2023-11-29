Giving Tuesday in the Grand Valley

By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:39 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Giving Tuesday is all about charitable giving and volunteering in response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Grand Valley Mutual Aid Distribution holds its weekly distribution on Tuesdays; it provides haircuts, job opportunities, clothing, and much more.

On this Giving Tuesday, the executive director of Grand Junction Mutual Aid Partners, Stephania Vasconez, encourages the public to get involved by volunteering, donating, and connecting with the community.

“Giving Tuesday is about building community; it’s about giving to others. That could be your skills, that could be your time, your energy, it could be donations, it could be in kind,” said Vasconez.

The weekly distribution is held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Grand Junction.

