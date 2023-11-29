Grand Junction Parade of Lights: What you need to know.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It is once again that time of year for the Downtown Parade of Lights. This spectacular event, known as the Parade of Lights, is regarded as the most magnificent parade of the year. The theme for the 41st edition of the parade is “Jurassic Holiday!” Countless families come together on Main Street downtown to witness over 100 illuminated entries that mesmerize onlookers.

So, what do you need to know? Where to park, what streets will be shut off, and for how long? We can help you with that. The parade is scheduled to commence at 5 pm on Saturday, December 2nd.

Important Times and Road Closures

The procession will commence at the intersection of 9th and Main Street and proceed in a westerly direction towards 1st street. Certain floats will veer north at the junction of 3rd and Main street, while others will continue towards 1st and Main street, where they will be guided across the intersection to dismantle their floats. The designated area for assembling (spanning from 7th to 12th and Grand to Ute) will be closed off at 1:00pm. The parade route itself will be closed at 2:00pm. If you arrive in Downtown early, we encourage you to explore our exceptional Downtown shops while you await the commencement of the parade at 5:00pm.

Grand Junction Parade of Lights Parking (City of Grand Junction)

Parking

As of 2:00 p.m. on December 2, parking will be prohibited along the parade route. Any vehicles left parked along the parade route will be towed to a nearby lot, located a few blocks away. In Downtown Grand Junction, parking is free during the weekends. You can find parking options at the designated lots listed below (entry/exit instructions outlined in parenthesis):

Rood Avenue parking garage between 4th and 5th Street (access southbound on 4th Street, exit northbound on 5th street)- all floors of the parking garage will be open

Public parking lot on Rood Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets (649 Rood Avenue)

Public parking lot on Colorado Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets (560 Colorado Avenue)

Public parking lot on Colorado Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets (450 Colorado Avenue)

Side streets around Downtown

Please be careful as you drive around Downtown and be cautious of parade participants and floats.

Restroom Locations

South side of 4th + Main near Rockslide Brewery

South side of 5th + Main near Summit Canyon Mountaineering (ADA bathroom located here)

North side of 6th + Main near Colorado Baby

There will also be a restroom near float check-in for parade participants (corner of 9th + Rood)

Restaurants & Food Trucks

There are numerous excellent dining options to explore on Main Street! Given the high traffic during the Parade of Lights event, it is advisable to call ahead for reservations and to confirm the restaurant’s operating hours.

Additionally, the following food trucks will be set up at during the parade.

Sweet Drinks Concessions- South of 3rd + Main

KC’s Kettle Corn- 4th + Main Plaza

Little Pink Truck- North of 4th + Main

Jukebox Jamboree- South of 4th + Main

Avenue Coffee- North of 5th + Main

Suck It Fruity- North of 6th + Main

Bravo’s Food Truck- South of 6th + Main

A sustainable addition to the Parade of Lights this year is the Zero Waste station located south of the 4th and Main intersection. The station will allow you to compost and recycle specific items with the assistance of the volunteer team. We extend our gratitude to the CMU Sustainability Council for collaborating with us on this initiative.

