Snow increases Thursday night, falls through Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Snow is on the way and will fall on and off from Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Alerts Issued Where Biggest Snow Will Fall

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 PM Thursday until 11 PM Friday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the western San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. This includes Crested Butte, Marble, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Silverton, and Rico.

Snow accumulations of 5-10 inches are likely in the advisory area. Locally higher amounts of up to 12-15 inches are possible, especially on south- and southwest-facing slopes of the San Juans. Snowy, slippery roads increase the need for slower speeds while traveling. Low visibilty can make conditions especially dangerous, especially on the high passes.

A Near Miss Thursday Morning

A storm system will pass mainly south of us on Thursday morning. That storm system will target New Mexico, but it will be close enough to bring some snow to the San Juans.

Our Snow Arrives Late Thursday

A second storm system will approach from the northwest. That’s the big player in our weather. Snow will increase starting between 4 PM and 7 PM Thursday. On-and-off snow will fall through Friday morning. The Friday morning drive could be a little difficult in spots, but there will be some dry spots, too. We may get a little break before still more snow begins developing over us between 10 AM and 1 PM Friday. Periods of snow are likely through Friday evening, then the snow will fade to a break overnight. Another brief round of snow is possible Saturday morning, but that will begin clearing by noon and the remainder of the weekend will be salvageable.

How Much Snow For Us?

Snowfall amounts will be biggest in the previously-mentioned Winter Weather Advisory. In the Valleys of the Western Slope, most areas will get 1-3 inches of snow. That includes the Highway 50 Corridor from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose. Expect about 4-8 inches on the Uncompahgre Plateau, 6-12 inches on the Grand Mesa and the Elk Mountains, and up to an inch or two in the Four Corners.

Overview of Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy and free of snow. We’ll cool from near freezing at 6 PM to upper 20s at 8 PM, then to mid-to-upper 20s at 10 PM. We’ll become cloudy overnight, but we’ll stay dry. Low temperatures by morning will be near 22 degrees around Grand Junction, 21 degrees around Montrose, 23 degrees around Delta, and 20 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with snow increasing after about 4 PM. We’ll warm from mid-20s at 7 AM to mid-30s at 11 AM, then to upper 30s and lower 40s by around 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 41 degrees around Grand Junction, 39 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez.

