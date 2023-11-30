Athletes of the Week: Delta Panthers Football

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta Panthers Football Team has had a couple of days, to let the dust settle, and put an emotional day in perspective, after winning the Class 2A State Championship against the Rifle Bears 54-14.

“It’s just that feeling like it’s a first for everyone. So it kind of you walk around town like a little celebrity, you know, it just everyone knows who you are and who we are as a team,” Senior Running Back and Linebacker Talan Hulet said.

Hulet was named Most Outstanding Player for the championship game, with five rushing touchdowns.

“It’s kind of a surreal moment. But now since two days, you kind of have time to like, really celebrate with your family, the community celebrates and it’s just a great feeling to kind of see the community come together like this,” Senior Defensive End and Offensive Tackle Tucker Johnson said.

“Everywhere you go, people are saying congratulations. And just a very nice small town, feeling the winning the game that everybody knows sort of who you are and tells you congratulations. And it’s just a nice feeling around the community,” Head Coach Ben Johnson Said.

The Panthers are no stranger to the championship game, but the big win in the final game of the season, has eluded them. The Panthers made it to the championship game in 2019, and last season, both attempts the team came up short.

Players on this year’s squad, who were there for the 21-10 loss in last season’s championship game, said it helped fuel them this season.

“Last year after we lost, I know me especially, and a lot of the other guys just kept on feeling that pain they felt when they got second because we’re we weren’t used to that that year. That was kind of our driving motion all year, we need to end up on top, we’re not going to end up in second again,” Tucker Johnson said.

Now the 2023 Panthers stand alone with the only other team to win a title for Delta football, the 1960 Panthers.

“I’ve never like talked to them, like really in depth in person, but one of them is our groundskeeper, He’s been helping with like long snapping kicking. He just talks to us every week about how special the feeling is,” Tucker Johnson said.

Now the Panthers younger players and coaching staff turn their attention to a title defense.

“Someone said 27 regular season games in a row. And the last two years we’ve been 25 and one. So our kids understand the expectation and the teams are going to come after us. And we built our schedule next year to play some really good teams. Again, I think we play Palisade and Rifle, and some other teams.” Coach Johnson said.

While the Panther Senior Players get to go out on top as champions.

“The Football field is kind of like our dinner table, you know, brings everyone together and it’s just it’s a it’s all it’s amazing to me as a person and as my family and it’s just, I love it. It’s a little bittersweet. I love going out knowing that we could have not done any better. You know it just but it’s bittersweet, leaving it for now, you know?” Hulet said.

“Well I hope if I come back to this town in 15 years, there’ll be way more state championships after me, so the spotlight will be on the other kids who won it more recently,” Tucker Johnson said.

