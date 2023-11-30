Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mark your calendars. This Friday, a former Grand Junction local’s film will be playing at the Regal Canyon View Theater. It’s a thriller years in the making, with social undertones that resonate with today’s social dynamic; it’s called “Post Up.”

“It’s really about some, you know, social issues that we deal with, like behavior on social media and sensationalized journalism motives when it comes to organized sports,” said Justin Hunt, director and writer.

Hunt is a former Grand Junction native and former Maverick football player. His newest movie, “Post Up,” is the sixth film he’s produced and his most recent. “It’s relevant to just about anybody across the board, whether you’re a parent, on social media, you know, if you watch the news, if you watch high school sports or sports in general, you know, you don’t necessarily have to love revenge thrillers to pull something from a movie that touches on all the social aspects that, frankly, a lot of us are getting a little frustrated with,” said Hunt. “So you know, if nothing else, go watch it because it might serve as a catalyst for thought and conversation.”

The story begins in a central Texas park, where a jogger finds the body of a teenage boy. Shortly after the video is posted on social media, it shows the boy fighting three males, but it’s quickly deleted.

The film will open at the Regal Cinema on December 1 and run for at least a week.

