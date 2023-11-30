Mesa County issues recall for fruits sold at major retailers over Listeria concerns

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - In a recent development, Mesa County Public Health has issued a recall for peaches, plums, and nectarines over concerns of possible Listeria contamination. MCPH believes that some of the affected products were distributed in Mesa County and sold at major retailers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Sprouts.

The recall includes various packaged fruits that were available for purchase between May 1 and Nov. 15, 2022, as well as between May 1 and Nov. 15 2023. An example of the the affected products can be seen below.

From left to right: bags of white nectarines, white peaches, nectarines, (row 2) plums, peaches, and boxed peaches. (Mesa County Public Health)

Residents who purchased the affected fruits during the specified time frames were strongly advised by MCPH to not consume them. Instead, they should dispose of the product immediately to mitigate any potential health risks.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.