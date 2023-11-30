Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several people have been arrested by Grand Junction police after an incident that put a neighborhood shelter in place.

At around 12:25 Wednesday afternoon, police tried to contact 38-year-old Lucas Whitney. Upon contacting Whitney the suspect fled into a house on Willow Road. SWAT officers were called to the scene.

Whitney was taken into custody. It turns out several others in the house also had warrants and were also arrested.

Drugs and paraphernalia were found in the home. Whitney is charged with obstruction and resisting arrest as well as six outstanding warrants.

