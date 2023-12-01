CMU Volleyball, Women’s Soccer fall in NCAA Tournament matchups

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two spectacular seasons for a pair of Colorado Mesa University teams had their postseason runs come to an end Thursday, as Volleyball and Women’s Soccer both lost NCAA Tournament games.

Mavs Women’s soccer fell in the third round of the NCAA Tournament, at a final of 1-0 to the UCCS Mountain Lions at Community Hospital Unity Field. Both defenses were stingy in the first half with the Mavs taking eight shots on goal, and the Mountain Lions took six. The Mavs outshot UCCS 17-10. But in the 46th minute, the Mountain Lion Junior Forward Sydney Lasater made the shot that decided the game, banking one in off the post, past the Maverick Freshman Keeper Keely Wieczorek.

The loss ends a solid season by the Mavericks, where the team won their first nine matches, and went unbeaten for thirteen. The Mavs also won their second ever Rocky mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, taking down Colorado School of Mines.

Maverick Volleyball fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, on the road in Canyon, TX to Dallas Baptist University, at a final of three sets to zero (25-10, 25-22, 25-15). The loss makes the Mavericks 8-11 all-time in NCAA Tournament play, and have made it to the NCAA Tournament three seasons in a row.

