Day One of The Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament

By Garrett Brown
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:51 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament is back to help usher in a new High School Basketball Season.

Here’s how teams performed with day one in the books.

Grand Junction Tigers 70 - Rifle Bears 23

Palisade Bulldogs 53 - Moffat County Bulldogs 64

Central Warriors 61 - Summit Tigers 36

Fruita Monument Wildcats - Castle View Sabercats 46

