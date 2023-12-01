Grand Junction City to develop affordable housing on Horizon Drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction says finding affordable housing remains a top priority. A housing needs assessment conducted in 2021 identified a need for over three thousand more units of housing in our community. Now the city is in the works to create 90 studio apartments by next Fall, and it seems like most in town might actually be familiar with the space already.

The city is looking to transform the Baymont Hotel located off Horizon Drive into workforce housing. Centered around 1 to 2 person households earning up to just over 41 thousand a year.

“Converting hotels to housing is often significantly cheaper than building and constructing new units,” said Ashley Chambers, The City of Grand Junction’s Housing Manager.

Chambers says the average cost to build a bare bones home is about 320 thousand dollars. Not including extra finishes. Compare that to a hotel conversion, you’re looking at around 50 to 100 thousand dollars per unit. About a third of the price.

Time is also money. The city says hotels are already constructed. Which takes the development time from 2 years to six months.

“It also helps that unit loss that we have, which is the result of 30 years of under producing housing, which we’re not alone, that’s the whole country,” said Chamber. She added producing units faster is incredibly beneficial for our community’s workforce that face housing insecurity.

As home prices continue to skyrocket, the city acknowledges its low wage income earners who will face more setbacks.

“What we know is that the more those home prices continue to go up and the more those wages stay stagnant, our unhoused population continues to go up,” said Chambers. Grand Junction Economic Partnership estimates the average salary around Horizon Drive ranges between 30 thousand to 41 thousand. Over 5 thousand employees support a range of professions in the district.

“These are professionals, these are people in that retail service industry. It’s also health techs in those types of roles that are struggling, and that is primarily those roles out there on horizon drive,” Chambers said. The city says they are under contract with the Baymont hotel and are in their due diligence process at this time. The contract is set to close in February.

Costs for renovations, rent charges, and building permit laws are the hurdles the city is tackling right now. They hope to put out requests for proposals, a construction bid and two for operations management prior to closing the deal.

