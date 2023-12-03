Grand Junction Parade of Lights

Parade of Lights
Parade of Lights((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Christmas parades are an essential part of the holiday celebration in Grand Junction. It’s why the Alpine Bank hosted its 41st annual Parade of Lights in downtown Grand Junction.

The event is known as the largest parade of the year. There were hundreds of families out on Main Street enjoying the floats, entertainment, lights, and, of course, the hot chocolate.

