There is a possibility for intermittent precipitation in the Grand Valley tonight and into tomorrow.

Today & Tomorrow

We had a snowy Friday on the Western Slope. Today consisted of cloud coverage and pockets of sunshine for most. Overnight tonight, there is a possibility for some sporadic precipitation, which has been detected by our FutureCast radar. This intermittent precipitation may also last through tomorrow, following some heavier snowfall in the higher elevations from the past 24 hours. This is brought to us in combination with a storm system that is moving slightly inwards from the state’s northwestern corner.

By tomorrow morning, the majority of the primary storm will move northeast of the and off into the mountains. Once again, this leaves only a chance for sporadic showers in the valley for select areas.

Warnings and Advisories

Much of Summit County and Jackson County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 PM Sunday. Total snow accumulation will be between 5-10 inches, accompanied by wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

Northeast of Montrose, the Elk Mountains, Park Mountains, and Flat Tops are under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 AM Monday. This warning includes heavy snowfall and possible 50-60 MPH wind gusts. Parts of the White River National Forest may also be affected.

Traveling on I-70 may be difficult due to the movement of the primary storm system and the locations of the Winter Weather Watches and Advisories.

Wind Tomorrow

With some scattered showers, the western slope may see low wind speeds in some places. Higher elevations like Gunnison will see wind speeds capping off at 32 MPH tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Our Next 24 Hours

The lows for tonight are in the 20s and teens across the valley. It will reach 24 degrees in Grand Junction, 23 degrees in Delta, 22 Degrees in Montrose, and 14 degrees in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s across the valley. It will reach 43 degrees in Grand Junction, 44 degrees in Delta, 38 degrees in Montrose, and 41 degrees in Cortez.

