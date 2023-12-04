Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and ecosystem impact

As Colorado gears up for the contentious December 8 wolf reintroduction, Colorado Parks and Wildlife's new brochure guides residents on avoiding conflicts.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - As the highly contentious wolf reintroduction date for Colorado approaches on December 8, Colorado Parks and Wildlife gears up to prepare the state for a new challenge that will fundamentally change Colorado’s ecosystem.

For better or for worse, depending on who (and where) you ask.

In anticipation of this landmark event, CPW has released a comprehensive five-page brochure aimed at educating Coloradans on the dangers of wolves and how to avoid potential conflicts with the returning wolf population.

The brochure’s unveiling precedes the initiation of the wolf relocation process from Oregon by only a few days, with both events set to commence on the same day. Also happening December 8 is a federal ruling designating gray wolves as an experimental population, affording CPW greater management flexibility due to the inherent complexities associated with managing the reintroduction.

As Colorado prepares forpredatory additions to the Colorado food chain, the brochure acts as guide for residents who are looking to learn how to avoid and co-exist with the returning canines.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic

Latest News

As Colorado gears up for the contentious December 8 wolf reintroduction, Colorado Parks and...
CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and ecosystem impact ahead of wolf reintroduction
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) stops a shot by Los Angeles Kings center...
Kings beat Avalanche 4-1 as Kopitar breaks club record for assists
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) stops a shot by Los Angeles Kings center...
Kings beat Avalanche 4-1 as Kopitar breaks club record for assists
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Houston Texans in the first half...
Ward intercepts Wilson to save game, as Texans beat Broncos 22-17