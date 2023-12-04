I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several road closures over the weekend impacted traffic along I-70.

Earlier Sunday afternoon Monarch pass reopened after it had been shut sown due to weather related conditions.

I-70 heading eastbound along Vail Pass was closed for most of the day due to weather related concerns and crashes. The closure took place between exit 180 and 190.

U.S. 6 was also closed westbound today due to weather concerns.

As of 8:40 p.m. westbound lanes between West Parachute at exit 72 and De Beque at exit 62 have been closed due to a vehicle crash.

