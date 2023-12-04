Private funeral services for fallen Cortez police sergeant scheduled for Wednesday

No word on public services yet as the investigation continues
The investigation into the on-duty shooting on Cortez Police Sergeant Michael Moran continues; private funeral services are set for Wednesday.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CORTEZ, Colo. (KKCO) - In a tragic incident reported last week, Cortez Police Sergeant Michal Moran was fatally shot while on duty. Now, the investigation into his death is progressing.

Private funeral services are set to be held Wednesday for Sgt. Moran. The services, which are private and invite only, will be held at the Cortez Recreation Center. There is no information available yet on when and where a public memorial might occur, though the Cortez Police Department performed a tribute for their fallen officer on Sunday.

One suspect, identified as Jason Campbell of Ogden, Utah, died at the scene. As of Monday, no one else is in custody in connection to the shooting, said police. Investigators said that they are still actively conducting interviews.

Though police are still investigating the shooting, no new information has been released by investigators regarding Sgt. Moran’s death.

