Warming week starts with high avalanche danger.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Tonight

The winter storm is still over the higher elevations. The Western Slope has been clear throughout the day today. There is a very slight chance for some passing precipitation overnight tonight. By morning, even the cloud over will clear from the valley, starting the week off warm.

Advisories and Warnings

A Winter Weather Advisory still stands for high valleys until 11 PM. Total snow accumulation will be between 5-10 inches, accompanied by wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

The central and northern mountains remain under a Winter Weather Warning until 5 AM Monday. This warning includes heavy snowfall and possible 50-60 MPH wind gusts.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a level 4 out of 5 warning risk for the Elk Mountains, Aspen, Sunlight, Marble, Maroon Bells, and Steamboat. A level 3 out of 5 risk has been issued for Grand Mesa, Vail, Crested Butte, Monarch, Telluride, Purgatory, Breckinridge, Loveland, Keystone, and Arapahoe Basin.

Snow Impact

Many ski resorts received snowfall over the past 48 hours. Powderhorn received 11 inches, Aspen received 6 inches, Crested Butte received 14 inches, Steamboat received 17 inches, Telluride received 16 inches, and Vail received 8 inches.

Our Next 24 Hours

Monday morning here locally will start cool in the 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 40s just before nightfall.

The lows for tonight will be 28° in Grand Junction, 25° in Delta, 26° in Montrose, and 19° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 48° in Grand Junction, 49° in Delta, 44° in Montrose, and 50° in Cortez.

A Look Ahead

This week is going to warm up, reaching 50 degrees for the first time in several weeks.

