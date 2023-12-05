El Paso County Courthouse killing: Shaquille Brown faces motions hearing

As Shaquille Brown prepares to face a motions hearing Monday for the El Paso County Courthouse killing, details emerge surrounding the incident and a prior alte
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - In a new legal development, Shaquille Brown, the suspect accused of fatally shooting William Winters outside of the El Paso County Courthouse in November, appeared in court Monday for a motions hearing.

According to arrest papers, Brown admitted to the November killing, but asserted that it was done in self-defense. The shooting was not the first time Brown and Winters had met. The two men had a previous encounter in April when, as detailed in court papers, Winters allegedly assaulted Brown outside a downtown nightclub. Winters was charged with assault following the original incident, which is still pending.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic

Latest News

Private funeral services for fallen Cortez police sergeant scheduled for Wednesday
Private funeral services for fallen Cortez police sergeant scheduled for Wednesday
Man saves neighbors from burning apartment building
Man saves neighbors from burning apartment building
Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and...
Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and ecosystem impact
As Shaquille Brown prepares to face a motions hearing Monday for the El Paso County Courthouse...
El Paso County Courthouse killing: Shaquille Brown faces motions hearing