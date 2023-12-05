Grand Junction artist Jeremy Velasquez unveils striking mural at Grand Junction’s Union Depot, illuminating local heritage and renovation efforts

A vivid new mural at Grand Junction's Union Station created by a locally-known spray artist aims to raise awareness for ongoing renovation efforts.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the weekend, the Friends of the Grand Junction Union Depot proudly unveiled a strikingly vivid mural on the train-side of the historic Union Depot station. The artist behind the mural is Western Slope local and spray paint artist Jeremy Velasquez.

The mural’s purpose is twofold: to raise awareness and generate publicity for the ongoing renovation efforts at the depot. Positioned to be the first thing visitors riding the rails see, the mural portrays much of the local desert valley aesthetic but also draws attention to the connection Grand Junction has to the rail system via a bright yellow engine.

Velasquez, known locally for his spray art, collaborated with Friends of the Grand Junction Union Depot to bring the project to fruition. The unveiling event attracted a small crowd of art enthusiasts and community members eager to witness the transformation of the iconic but unfortunately often forgotten Union Station. The mural, a vibrant display of desert tones of orange and blue, adds artistic flair to the landscape while also serving as a catalyst to call attention to the restoration of the station.

The Grand Junction station is served by Amtrak’s California Zephyr, which makes a daily journey between Chicago and California’s Bay Area. Since the Zephyr brings travelers from both coasts through the historic station, the hope is that it makes it an ideal location for a visually striking mural that encapsulates the soul of the Grand Valley at a glance.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater

Latest News

Grand Junction’s E-Bike Initiative rolls out
Grand Junction’s E-Bike Initiative rolls out
Just before 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29, a Cortez Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on...
Procession for fallen Cortez officer tomorrow, expect detours
Rudolph!
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week