Grand Junction’s E-Bike Initiative rolls out

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction is gearing up for a shift in commuting habits with the launch of an innovative E-Bike to Work Ownership Program— if you live in the right part of town. The initiative is now backed by funding and aims to establish an ownership-based electric bicycle program for residents and workers who live or work within the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District or the Downtown Development Authority boundary.

The grant will facilitate the purchase of 40 electric bikes, complete with helmets and locks, and involves collaboration with Gear Junction, a local bicycle retailer and gear swap shop. “We selected Gear Junction, who has been a fabulous partner in helping us procure the bikes, distribute them, fit those bikes to each and every rider, train those riders how to use them safely within the community, and then they will do maintenance checks and other outreach throughout the first year with those riders,” said Community Development Director Tamra Allen.

Proponents of the program said that the driving force behind the endeavor is to provide affordable and sustainable transportation for Grand Junction residents earning at or below 80% of the area’s median income, equating to $46,050 per year or less.

However, users of the program should be aware that “detailed trip travel data” will be collected and shared with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which is a partner in the program. The city states that none of the data will contain personally identifying information, but more privacy-oriented users may want to be aware of where their data might end up.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.