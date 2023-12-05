Jury deliberating case about suspect in deputy-involved shooting

Mesa County Justice Center
Mesa County Justice Center(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction jury is deliberating the case involving a man who was shot by a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy in January, 2023.

25-year-old Emilio Cordova is accused of trying to run deputies over with his car on Jan. 24, 2023. The initial arrest affidavit at the time stated Cordova, who was already serving time in jail, was out on prison work release. According to the affidavit, Cordova said had no intention of returning to the jail.

Deputies tried to contact him at the Carl’s Junior at 2842 North Ave. in Grand Junction. Deputy Devrin Sandell reported Cordova tried to run him over. He feared for his safety and the safety of his fellow deputies. Sandell fired 12 shots into the car, hitting Cordova in his left shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In early June, district attorney Dan Rubinstein ruled the shooting justified, and deputy Sandell would not be charged.

Cordova’s trial began on Tuesday, Nov. 28. He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and others.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater

Latest News

El Paso County Courthouse killing: Shaquille Brown faces motions hearing
El Paso County Courthouse killing: Shaquille Brown faces motions hearing
Private funeral services for fallen Cortez police sergeant scheduled for Wednesday
Private funeral services for fallen Cortez police sergeant scheduled for Wednesday
Man saves neighbors from burning apartment building
Man saves neighbors from burning apartment building
Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and...
Colorado braces for wolf reintroduction: CPW issues brochure addressing conflicts and ecosystem impact