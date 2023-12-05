Jury deliberating case about suspect in deputy-involved shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction jury is deliberating the case involving a man who was shot by a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy in January, 2023.

25-year-old Emilio Cordova is accused of trying to run deputies over with his car on Jan. 24, 2023. The initial arrest affidavit at the time stated Cordova, who was already serving time in jail, was out on prison work release. According to the affidavit, Cordova said had no intention of returning to the jail.

Deputies tried to contact him at the Carl’s Junior at 2842 North Ave. in Grand Junction. Deputy Devrin Sandell reported Cordova tried to run him over. He feared for his safety and the safety of his fellow deputies. Sandell fired 12 shots into the car, hitting Cordova in his left shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In early June, district attorney Dan Rubinstein ruled the shooting justified, and deputy Sandell would not be charged.

Cordova’s trial began on Tuesday, Nov. 28. He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and others.

