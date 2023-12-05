McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s

McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
By TMX staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) – McDonald’s is launching a new spin-off restaurant in Illinois named after a little-known McDonald’s character.

CosMc’s is launching in Bolingbrook and is named after a character that’s an alien.

The restaurant’s menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.

Photos of the drive-thru menu show several drink categories like iced teas and lemonades, cold brews and coffees, slushes and Frappes, as well as hot chocolates.

The menu shows food items like all-day breakfast sandwiches and snacks like soft pretzel bites and cookies.

The CosMc's menu appears to rival that of Dunkin or Starbucks, offering a wide variety of beverages alongside breakfast and snack options.

McDonald’s CEO briefly spoke about the concept in an earnings call over the summer.

In the call, he said the restaurant is “a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality.”

Further details about CosMc’s are expected during the company’s investor day conference later this week.

McDonald’s also said it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

