Plastic bags are about to disappear from Colorado stores

Plastic bags are about to disappear from Colorado stores
Plastic bags are about to disappear from Colorado stores(KJCT)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO, USA (KKCO) - Starting January 1, 2024, Colorado grocery stores will undergo some small changes at checkout. Plastic bags will no longer be available whatsoever, instead replaced by recycled paper bags that stores can offer for a dime.

Grocery stores and restaurants that do not comply could face penalties. For the first two offenses, there will be a $500 penalty, and subsequent offenses will result in a $1,000 fine. The initiative aims to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable commercial practices.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
Several arrested on Willow Road in Grand Junction
El Nino's Impact On Colorado
Early weather evidence shows textbook El Niño setup
I-70 traffic snarls traffic over the weekend
I-70 closures over the weekend impact traffic
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater
Former Grand Junction resident’s film to play at Regal Canyon View Theater

Latest News

(File) A Frontier Airlines plane is on the runway getting ready to take off. Frontier will let...
Denver based airline settles lawsuit over pregnancy, breastfeeding bias
American Red Cross
American Red Cross talks Colorado Gives Day 2023
Grand Junction’s E-Bike Initiative rolls out
Grand Junction’s E-Bike Initiative rolls out
Just before 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29, a Cortez Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on...
Procession for fallen Cortez officer tomorrow, expect detours