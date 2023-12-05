Procession for fallen Cortez officer tomorrow, expect detours

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cortez police Sgt. Michael Moran, who died in the line of duty Nov. 29, will be honored in Cortez on Wednesday.

U.S. HWY 160 will be closed in downtown Cortez beginning at 7:45 a.m. During the procession U.S. highway 160 will be closed from East Roger Smith Avenue to South Elm Street for about two hours.

Detours motorists can expect are:

Westbound US 160 closure located at East Roger Smith Avenue

Eastbound US 160 closure located at South Elm Street

US 491 traffic will be detoured onto West Empire Street and Sligo Street

US 160 thru traffic will be detoured onto Sligo Street and East 7th Street

The community may show their support by standing along Main Street between Chestnut Street and Harrison Street.

The funeral itself is not open to the public.

